DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 337.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 142,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,102. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNBBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

