DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.16% of DocuSign worth $133,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,284 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58,555 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $255.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

