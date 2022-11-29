Dodge & Cox Acquires Shares of 7,000 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,126,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219,634 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 340,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 210,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.