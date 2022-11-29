Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Target were worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

