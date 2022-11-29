Dodge & Cox Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in CarMax were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $152.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.