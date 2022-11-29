Dodge & Cox Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,710 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in APA were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. MKM Partners increased their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.