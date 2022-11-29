Dodge & Cox Has $197.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,795,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,852,505 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.59% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $197,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

