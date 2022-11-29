Dodge & Cox Has $5.49 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $146.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $150.46.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

