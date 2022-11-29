Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $111,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after buying an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after buying an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 546,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of JXN stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.