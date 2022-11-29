Dodge & Cox Purchases 23,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

