Dodge & Cox Purchases 69,400 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,573,000 after buying an additional 5,039,146 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $10,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,184,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 1,387,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,519 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on CX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

