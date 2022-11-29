Dodge & Cox Raises Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 4.81% of Jackson Financial worth $111,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

