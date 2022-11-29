Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.