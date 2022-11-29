Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
