Dodge & Cox Sells 1,000 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.