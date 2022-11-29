Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 55,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.