Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,241.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $42.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $94.10.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
