Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,241.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $42.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $94.10.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

