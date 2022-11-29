Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON DORE opened at GBX 113.96 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.47. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.72 ($1.43).
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
