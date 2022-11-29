Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,418 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 2.10% of Doximity worth $141,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $115,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,251 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.