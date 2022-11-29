DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Down 71.9% in November

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 525,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,033,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 516,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 305,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

DTRT Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

