Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 626.7% in November

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 626.7% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS DDEJF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.22. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

