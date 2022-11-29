DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get DURECT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.