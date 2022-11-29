Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stake Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 157,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.20). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $531.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 45,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $707,738.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,899.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,845,690 shares of company stock worth $99,905,738 in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.