EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EGP traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,738. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

