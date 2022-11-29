easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 606 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($7.26).

LON EZJ traded down GBX 10.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 382.90 ($4.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,121,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.74. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

