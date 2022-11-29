easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 565 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 565 ($6.76) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.25) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 415 ($4.96) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 606.79 ($7.26).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 16.44 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 376.56 ($4.50). 7,042,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,185. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

