Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eaton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.