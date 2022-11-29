eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

eBay has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

