Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 23,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Eco has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.60.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

