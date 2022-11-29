Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 23,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Eco has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.60.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.