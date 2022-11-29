Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.