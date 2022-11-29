EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$608,646.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffrey Douglas Macdonald sold 160,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$608,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,391.60.
EcoSynthetix Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE ECO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 12.67.
About EcoSynthetix
