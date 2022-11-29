EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$608,646.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffrey Douglas Macdonald sold 160,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$608,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,186,391.60.

EcoSynthetix Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ECO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.14. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

About EcoSynthetix

Featured Stories

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

