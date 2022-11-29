Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32.02 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $206.81 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

