Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,961 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

