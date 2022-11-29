Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eiffage Stock Down 0.4 %

EFGSY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

