Electroneum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,869.44 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $117,869.44 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,933,921,477 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

