Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, November 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,695. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

