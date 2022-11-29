Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 156.3% in November

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of ELEMF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,680. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.