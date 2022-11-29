Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $362.31. 16,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

