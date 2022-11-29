Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 286.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,183 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $129,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

