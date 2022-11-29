Ellen T. Ruff Sells 8,560 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. 743,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,307. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,855,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after acquiring an additional 692,260 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after acquiring an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

