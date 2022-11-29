Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) PT Lowered to $19.00

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

