ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

