ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $7.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.
About ElringKlinger
