Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.91. 72,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

