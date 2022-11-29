Emocoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Emocoin has a total market cap of $35.69 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00169941 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

