ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of ENGGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,688. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ENGGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

