Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15.29 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.29 billion and $3.82 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for about $179.93 or 0.01091129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 178.75531189 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,760,204.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

