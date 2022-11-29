Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Energem Stock Down 1.9 %

ENCP stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,270. Energem has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energem by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energem in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energem by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 547,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

