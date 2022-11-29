Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $136,300.82

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $136,300.82 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

