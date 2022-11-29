Enjin Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $300.58 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $300.58 million and $16.96 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.34 or 0.30100800 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
