Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.2 %

AVB opened at $168.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average is $192.50. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.