Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 43,558 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,558 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

